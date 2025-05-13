MISSOULA — As the high school calendar winds to a close, as we do every year, it’s time for the annual KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards that honor local outstanding student-athletes.

Every year, the honors court nominates a male and female student-athlete from the five high schools in Missoula, and on May 14 at the sports awards banquet, we'll announce the winners, which include a $1,000 scholarship.

It's time to meet the nominees from Hellgate High School in Shannon Kane and Jacob Finch.

Shannon Kane has been a four-year athlete for basketball and softball for the Knights.

Watch the full video here:

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Hellgate's Shannon Kane and Jacob Finch

She was a co-captain in both sports this year, and twice in basketball was part of a Hellgate program that went to the Class AA state title game.

She's a 4.0 student, has helped out as a volunteer with Animeals and at an assisted living facility and as a youth coach, while also serving in student government at Hellgate.

Watch related coverage: 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Sentinel's Peyton Size and Jace Koshatka

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Sentinel's Peyton Size and Jace Koshatka

After high school, Shannon is headed to Bozeman, where she'll attend Montana State as she pursues a degree in nursing.

"I think that anyone that is a student-athlete has a lot of talents," Kane said. "It's pretty difficult to be able to maintain school and keep up with homework and all of that, as well as playing sports, because that takes a lot of your time obviously. It's been special to be able to have a community around me, both at school and outside of school, family. And it's just been amazing."

Watch related coverage: 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Big Sky's Kyler Latrielle and Mason Fulford

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Big Sky's Kyler Latrielle and Mason Fulford

Jacob has competed in four sports at Hellgate in football, basketball, track and field and baseball.

He saw Hellgate basketball win state his sophomore year, and he's been a captain in both football and basketball for the Knights.

Watch related coverage: 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Loyola's Drew Lamb and Declan Harrington

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Loyola's Drew Lamb and Declan Harrington

He's a 4.0 student at Hellgate, is a member of the student government, has volunteered as a basketball camp counselor and has also been an elderly assistance volunteer.

After high school, Jacob is headed to Butte, where he'll attend Montana Tech as he pursues a degree in construction management.

Watch related coverage: 2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Valley Christian's Sydney Schneider and Ethan Wornath

2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Valley Christian's Sydney Schneider and Ethan Wornath

"Coming in here, I knew some kids from sports and I've deepened those friendships as I've been here," Finch said. "You spend all your time with those people through three months of the year and you just don't want to lose those friendships as you go forward."

We'll announce the winners of this year's KPAX Sports Award on Wednesday evening, following the celebration banquet.

