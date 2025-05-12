2025 KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards: Sentinel's Peyton Size and Jace Koshatka

MISSOULA — We are highlighting KPAX-Scheels Sports Awards finalists from Sentinel High School, Peyton Size and Jace Koshatka.

Every year, the honors court nominates a male and female student-athlete from the five high schools in Missoula, and on May 14 at the sports awards banquet, we'll announce the winners, which include a $1,000 scholarship.

Size has competed for the Spartans in volleyball, basketball, and track and field.

She was a team captain both in volleyball and basketball and was also an all-conference performer in both sports for the Spartans.

Academically, she ranks at the top of her class with a 4.0 GPA, is a national honor society member and is a three-time class president as well as having volunteered with a number of organizations in the community like the YMCA and Missoula Youth Track.

For Size, athletics will continue doubled up at the college level, as she is committed to play volleyball and basketball at Whitworth University next year.

"I think Sentinel's really helped me with being involved with the community," Size said. "It got me involved with Missoula Youth Track, and getting my job at the YMCA and working with kids, and sports have just been such a focus in my life. Like with Missoula Youth Track, I've been coaching kids in track and my work at the YMCA, I've been teaching kids how to play volleyball and basketball and football and every sport. So I think staying involved is a big part about sports."

Jace Koshatka has been a four-year three-sport athlete at Sentinel in football, basketball and track and field.

He was a part of Sentinel's 2021 state title in football, and the basketball team when they made the title game in 2024, and he was a team captain in both sports as a senior, as well as an all-state performer in football.

His activity in the community is everywhere as a youth coach, referee, plus his involvement with Youth Group at his church among other assists.

After high school, he's headed to Butte to further his football career at Montana Tech.

"Overall, just playing sports and the little kids watching it, and you go out and coach them on the field or on the court, I think it's just amazing giving back to the community," Koshatka said. "Just how they look up to you is a surreal feeling."

Only one school remains to highlight before Wednesday's banquet, and on Tuesday, we'll introduce you to the finalists from Hellgate High School.

