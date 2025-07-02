BILLINGS — In a remarkable display of continuity, 42 years of tradition are embodied in the number 37 at the University of Montana.

Former University of Montana cornerback Trevin Gradney, who most recently wore the number for the football team, spoke about the significance of the number.

“(It’s) everything that you could want in this number, in this honor,” Gradney, a Billing West graduate, said in a recent interview.

A tradition like no other: Carrying the '37' legacy of the Montana Grizzlies

For Gradney, passing this honor is not just a privilege. It marks a moment in history as he passes the jersey down to another Billings native.

The new face of number 37 is former Billings Central High School star and current UM linebacker Clay Oven.

“I was definitely super excited and definitely honored to be able to take that role,” Oven said in a recent interview.

Gradney has full confidence in Oven this upcoming season.

“He's gonna handle things the right way, and that's all I could ask for, just to carry himself, and be a great representation of the university,” Gradney said.

In a unique twist, Oven is only a sophomore. He will be the first underclassman in over a decade to wear the storied digits.

“Grow into the jersey and earn it as I'm able to have more time here, a few more seasons than most of the seniors get,” Oven said.

Oven has an appreciation for the history associated with the number.

The tradition began in 1983 when the number was first donned by Craig Paulson, a fullback from Plentywood, who gave the number to safety Tim Hauck of Big Timber, who went on to a lengthy NFL career.

Ever since, the number 37 has remained on the defensive side of the ball, and every wearer graduated from a Montana high school.

“When you're a little kid here, your first memories of football are kind of the people who play, you know, here and wear 37, especially number 37 from, from Montana,” Oven said.

His new jersey symbolizes much more than personal achievement. It represents the university, coaches, teammates, work ethic, and leadership.

“He embodied from day one,” Gradney said. “He earned every part of it.”

Both players are proud to represent their Billings roots while being locked into a frenzied fan base a few hundred miles from home.

“It's really good to be able to represent not only Montana, but also kind of our home city,” Oven said.

“I love this place. I know he really loves this place, and enjoyed being brought up in this city, and around this community, and these people,” Gradney added.

These two are the only players from Billings ever to wear this number, and it is clear the new number 37 is ready to take on the challenge.