Along for the ride: Father and son serve on rodeo emergency medicine team

MISSOULA — If an athlete at the University of Montana Spring Rodeo gets bucked off a bronc, they're in great hands with a rodeo medical team that says they're more like family than just doctors.

"It's not perfect medicine, it's rodeo medicine," Dr. Eric Larsen told MTN.

Decades ago, a firefighter and paramedic started covering rodeos all around Montana and even the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Now, a team of five volunteers takes care of athletes who put it all on the line for the ride, including Dr. Eric Larsen and his 6-year-old son Wilder.

“I joined his team about four years ago, and one of the reasons was because of my son. He cowboys up and we hang out on the chutes, and now he's the age where he can put on his gloves and help dab the blood and whatever injuries come in," Larsen explained.

Scenes from the University of Montana Spring Rodeo at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on May 2-3, 2025.

Team athletic trainers tape ankles, hands and elbows, while the physical therapist works on anything out of sorts.

Paramedics hold on standby with gear and an ambulance ready to go. Larsen assesses patients, sews up cuts and makes sure athletes are well enough to compete.

“Whoever can deal best with an injury, they're the ones who really take lead on that one," Larsen said.

Since there are so many events at a rodeo, the scope of injuries varies greatly.

“A lot of concussions. A lot of just really bruised up areas, a lot of lacerations. Sometimes, if you get stepped on by a bull or a bronc, then you can have a pretty bad laceration and a lot of broken bones," Larsen explained.

Larsen said it’s hard to get the dedicated cowboys and cowgirls to quit even if they’re hurt.

“I had a fella couple of years back with an open thumb fracture and it's his glove hand. I said, 'You really need surgery on this.' He said, 'I have about a month left on my circuit and my glove still fits,'" Larsen detailed.

No matter how the competition goes, Larsen loves spending time with his son.

For Wilder, seeing his dad on the job inspires a potential future career.

“I like helping my dad," Wilder shared.