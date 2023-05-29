Eureka's Sam Hall committed to play baseball at Miles Community College

WHITEFISH — As the first ever high school baseball season in Montana came to a close Sam Hall became the first player from the Eureka High School baseball team to commit to take his talents to the next level at Miles Community College.

"I had a couple offers from different schools and I was like this is where I wanted to be when I was thinking about all the schools," said future Miles City ball player Sam Hall. "I was like, I want to be here in Montana, pretty close, it felt like it was the best place for me."

Having played Legion ball for the last three years in Eureka and now entering his first year with the Glacier Twins in Whitefish before heading to Miles City, Hall credits it all to countless hours put in.

"It's just been a lot of work put into it," said Hall. "There's a lot of time at the field and talking baseball with my dad, just playing baseball, it all came together."

And when it comes to America’s favorite pastime, Hall now the first college baseball player in his family, is ready to continue playing the sport he loves.

"I love baseball, there’s so much to it," said Hall with a big smile. "It's not like you can just go out there and play, you got to put in a lot of work just to be good. And there's a lot of failure, but you just gotta push through the failure and then succeed."