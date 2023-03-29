High School Baseball: Eureka dominates Troy 15-0 in season opener

EUREKA — The Eureka Lions hosted the first ever high school baseball game between two Northwest teams as Eureka took on the Troy Trojans in the first game of the year for both teams.

It was Eureka who dominated from start to finish and thanks to 13 runs in the first inning went on to win 15-0 in the third inning when the game ended via mercy rule.

In the match up between the two small town schools it was Troy who started the game off with a single on the opening pitch of the game that got the Trojans hyped up.

However from there it was all Eureka and pitcher AJ Truman didn’t give up another hit rest of the game.

The Lions opened the scoring for the game with a slide into home from freshman Rowan Burow to put Eureka up. From there the Lions never looked back as they went on to score 13 runs in the first inning and record 11 hits throughout the game as they wound up winning via mercy rule in the third inning to win their season opener 15-0.

Several players for Eureka shared how they felt after their first ever high school baseball win.

"It was great just getting the first high school baseball win," said junior AJ Truman. "Playing high school is amazing and it was great."

Teammate and senior Sam Hall echoed Truman’s thoughts and knows the team has a bright future.

"I feel good, if we just keep this same level of play going we're going to be doing good," said a confident Hall. "And I think we can, and we will."

