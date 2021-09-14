Watch

Pioneer League championship: Missoula Paddleheads beat Boise 8-2 in Game 1

Photo by: MTN Sports
Posted at 11:37 PM, Sep 13, 2021
Cameron Thompson drove in four runs and the Missoula Paddleheads beat the Boise Hawks 8-2 in the first game of the best-of-3 Pioneer League Championship series on Monday.

Thompson led the Paddleheads with 4 RBIs, including a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Jayson Newman added a solo shot for the Paddleheads, while AJ Wright, McLain O'Connor and Chris Eusay each drove in runs as well. Mark Simon was the winning pitcher out of the bullpen.

The series will shift to Boise for Game 2 and the if-necessary Game 3.

