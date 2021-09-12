Watch

Actions

Pioneer League playoffs: Missoula Paddleheads rout Idaho Falls in opener

items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy Pioneer League
The Pioneer Baseball League has re-branded after after recently being named an MLB Partner League.
Pioneer League NEW LOGO WIDE
Posted at 10:44 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 00:45:18-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula Paddleheads started the 2021 Pioneer League playoffs the way they played most of the regular season: winning in dominant fashion. The Paddleheads beat Idaho Falls 11-2 at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park on Saturday in the opening round of the postseason.

Missoula, the first-half and second-half regular season champions of the league's Northern division, scored 3 runs in the first inning and added four more in the fifth to take a commanding 7-0 lead. Idaho Falls managed two runs in the eighth. Outfielder Brandon Riley batted in 3 runs to lead the Paddleheads, while pitcher Chris Burica earned the win.

The Paddleheads advance to the best-of-three Pioneer League championship series against either the Boise (Idaho) Hawks or the Ogden (Utah) Raptors. Game 1 will be in Missoula on Monday, Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader