FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 11 Montana Grizzlies clamp down on rival Idaho

MOSCOW, IDAHO — No. 11 Montana got back in the win column on Saturday as the Grizzlies defeated Idaho 34-14 at the Kibbie Dome. The win was Montana's seventh in a row over the Vandals as the Grizzlies retained the Little Brown Stein trophy.

After offensive inconsistencies proved costly last weekend against Sacramento State, the Grizzlies found more life from their offensive unit. Kris Brown made his third straight start and completed 19 of 34 passes for 256 yards and one touchdown which found tight end Cole Grossman. Brown also ran for a touchdown. Backup quarterback Robbie Patterson also made intermittent appearances in the offense, and completed 3 of 4 passes for 32 yards and ran the ball three times for four yards.

Mitch Roberts caught seven passes for 145 yards and Samuel Akem added seven receptions for 72 yards. True freshman Junior Bergen started at running back for the Grizzlies and carried the ball 18 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns. In total Montana tallied 387 yards on offense but did lose center AJ Forbes to an apparent leg injury in the first quarter. Forbes did not return to the contest and Moses Mallory filled in at center for the Griz. Running backs Xavier Harris and Isiah Childs also did not play.

Patrick O'Connell finished with nine total tackles and a pair of sacks while Jace Lewis led the Griz with 13 tackles and combined for a sack with Jacob McGourin. Marcus Welnel, Braxton Hill and Joe Babros also got sacks as Montana totaled six sacks. The Grizzlies also got a pair of interceptions from Justin Ford and Omar Hicks Onu. For Ford, Saturday's interception was his fifth in as many games. The Griz defense also held Idaho to just 242 total yards and just 3 for 14 on third down conversions. Gavin Robertson also started at safety after missing three games and playing sparingly against Sacramento State.

For full highlights from Saturday's game, check out the video above.