Idaho transfer Scott Blakney continues to trend upward from injury, helps Montana past former team

MISSOULA — Thursday served as a special night for Scott Blakney.

The senior for the Montana men's basketball team and transfer from Idaho faced his old team at Dahlberg Arena, and he poured in eight points in 13 minutes of play to help lead the Grizzlies past the Vandals 81-62.

Blakney has been working his way back from a right wrist injury, and Thursday served as the most minutes he had played in a UM uniform since Dec. 13.

"It was a lot of fun," Blakney said. "Talked to the guys before the game, a little in the game. There was a little bit of competitiveness in there so it was a lot of fun to see the guys and play against those guys.

"I feel like I'm starting to get my legs back under me and starting to feel more comfortable just with the speed of the game, I feel like is the biggest thing. Hopefully I can keep those strides going and try to be as successful as I can and help the team as much as I can going into the conference tournament which is when it's most important."

Josh Bannan led UM with `18 points and nine rebounds while Cameron Parker added 15 points and four assists. Robby Beasley III added 13 points and Brandon Whitney tallied 12 for UM (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky).

This story will be updated.