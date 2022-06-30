MISSOULA — The Ah Yat name is a prominent one in Griz football history.

And on Thursday morning, that legacy added another member to the UM program.

Kealii Ah Yat, the son of former Griz quarterback Brian Ah Yat, announced his commitment to the Griz football team via social media. With his announcement, Ah Yat became the first known commitment for Montana's 2023 recruiting class.

Commited!! And there’s no place I’d rather be! @MontanaGrizFB let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/hzqmARaRHH — Kealii Ah Yat (@kealiiahyat) June 30, 2022

Ah Yat is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. For a video of his highlights from his junior year, click here.

Brian Ah Yat played for the Grizzlies from 1995-98, and was a three-year starter at quarterback as he led UM to the Division I-AA national championship game in 1996 and set a number of records over the course of his career. Back in November, Ah Yat was one of four members inducted into the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame. He also serves as he son's quarterback's coach for his high school team.

