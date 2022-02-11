Montana falls to Northern Arizona in overtime for 1st home loss of the season

MISSOULA — For the first time this season, the Montana men's basketball team fell at home as the Grizzlies lost to Northern Arizona 72-67 in overtime on Thursday evening in Dahlberg Arena.

Nik Mains led the way for the Lumberjacks with 21 points for the Lumberjacks while Carson Towt added 16 points for NAU (9-15, 5-8 Big Sky Conference).

Brandon Whitney led the way for Montana with 25 points while Robby Beasley III added 19 for the Grizzlies (16-9, 9-5).

In a physical and slow-paced game, NAU took a 27-25 lead at the break. Montana eventually found its footing and grabbed a 44-37 lead with 11:56 to play after a 3-pointer from Beasley. The Lumberjacks slowly got back into the game and tied it 61-61 with under a minute left to play.

Montana missed two layups from Cameron Parker and Whitney for the game-winner, and the game was sent into OT where the Lumberjacks finished off the Grizzlies.

UM shot 38% from the field and went 4 for 19 from deep and 25-30 from the line while NAU shot 43.1% from the field and 7 for 21 from beyond the 3-point line. The Lumberjacks converted 21 of 28 free throws, and overcame 17 turnovers forced by Montana.

Montana is back in Dahlberg for its third home game this week when the Grizzlies host Portland State (8-14, 6-8) on Saturday at 7 p.m.