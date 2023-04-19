Montana Grizzlies get commitment from junior college transfer Te'Jon Sawyer

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies continue to be active in the transfer portal this spring, and UM added their second transfer on Monday with the addition of junior college forward Te'Jon Sawyer.

Sawyer, a 6-foot-8 forward from San Francisco, California, spent this past season at City College of San Francisco. Sawyer played in 33 games and started in 31, and he averaged 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Sawyer shot the ball at a 53.3% clip from the field and 42.9% rate from deep. He added 23 steals and 19 blocks.

Prior to his year at CCSF, Sawyer spent two seasons at NCAA Division I Cal Baptist University. In his career at Cal Baptist, Sawyer played in 32 games and averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Sawyer joins Montana with two years of eligibility remaining.

Sawyer and Santa Clara guard Giordan Williams are Montana's two additions through the transfer portal ahead of the 2023-24 season.