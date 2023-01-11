Montana Grizzlies get commitment from Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson

MISSOULA — It's been a bountiful week of commitments for Montana's football program, and that trend continued on Tuesday afternoon.

Hawaii linebacker Riley Wilson announced his transfer to the Montana Grizzlies via social media, writing, "It's already written...#GoGriz Proverbs 16:3."

Wilson, who stands 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, joins the Grizzlies after three seasons with the Rainbow Warriors. Wilson played in 11 games in 2021, primarily on special teams, and in 2022 he played in four games. In total, Wilson had six tackles in his career at Hawaii.

A native of Prosper, Texas, Wilson will have three years of eligibility left in his career.

Wilson is the fourth known transfer commit for the Grizzlies this cycle, and third to join UM from a FBS program. He joins Boise State quarterback Sam Vidlak, Akron defensive back Ronald Jackson Jr. and Utah Tech offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff.