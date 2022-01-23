Montana men's basketball completes weekend sweep, tops Northern Arizona

The Montana men's basketball team completed the sweep of its weekend road trip, as the Grizzlies topped Northern Arizona 58-48 in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Bannan led UM with 18 points and eight rebounds while Brandon Whitney added 15 points for the Grizzlies (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). The Grizzlies finished shooting 40.7% from the field but struggled from deep, going just 5 for 25 from beyond the arc.

Montana's defense held NAU to just 35.3% shooting as the Lumberjacks also converted just 5 for 23 attempts from deep.

After holding a 29-21 lead at the end of the first half, Montana came out hot in the second half and led 43-27 at the 12:55 mark, its largest lead of the game, and the Grizzlies held on from there. Lonnell Martin Jr. added nine points for the Griz.

It was Montana's fifth win in six games, as the Grizzlies also picked up a conference win over Portland State on Thursday.

The Grizzlies are back in Missoula next week when they host Idaho on Thursday and Eastern Washington on Saturday.