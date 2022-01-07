Pair of FBS players announce transfer to Montana Grizzlies football team

MISSOULA — The busy college football recruiting season moves on into 2022, and the Montana Grizzlies recently saw a pair of FBS players announce their intentions to transfer to UM.

The Grizzlies picked up a commitment from Washington receiver Sawyer Racanelli on Wednesday and from San Diego State quarterback Lucas Johnson on Thursday. Both players made their announcements over social media and have yet to be officially announced by UM.

Montana will be Johnson's third collegiate stop and he has one year of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Georgia Tech where he redshirted in 2016 before playing in 16 games from 2017-19. The San Diego, California native joined the Aztecs in 2020 and in this past 2021 season, Johnson split time at quarterback but saw his playing time increase as the season went on as San Diego State went 12-2 on the year. Johnson, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, completed 138 of 223 passes for 1,424 yards and 12 touchdowns to four interceptions. Johnson also ran the ball 52 times for 181 yards and a score.

In SDSU's bowl game, the Tropical Cafe Smoothie Frisco Bowl, Johnson helped lead San Diego State to a 38-24 win over the University of Texas San Antonio as he completed 24 of 36 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson also ran for a score in the game.

Racanelli, listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, spent two seasons with the Huskies as a wide receiver. The Brush Prairie, Washington native played in 11 of 12 games for the Huskies in 2021, mainly on special teams, and accounted for five total tackles this past season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

All glory to God, GO GRIZ 🐻 Let’s run it back @PeytonBrammer3 pic.twitter.com/ABIfQC28UX — Sawyer Racanelli (@soysoy_11) January 5, 2022

Johnson and Racanelli are the first two known transfers to UM in the latest cycle. They join the 12 players who signed as incoming true freshmen with the Grizzlies during the early signing period as the newest additions to the Griz program this coming season.