Photos: Montana Grizzlies host Weber State Wildcats

The Montana Grizzlies men's basketball team hosted the Weber State Wildcats at Dahlberg Arena on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 in Missoula.

University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) pushes into the key during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Josh Vazquez (3) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Josh Vazquez (3) shoots a layup during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Brandon Whitney (12) sinks a three-point basket during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) looks for an open pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Dischon Thomas (24) tries to pass the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Lonnell Martin Jr. (1) moves the ball during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) takes a shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) shoots a shot in the key during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) sinks a free throw during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana freshman Jaxon Nap (5) hustles the ball down court during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Brandon Whitney (12) battles in the key during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Lonnell Martin Jr. (1) tries to keep the ball in possession during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Brandon Whitney (12) makes some space during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) takes a jump shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Lonnell Martin Jr. (1) drives toward the basket during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Mack Anderson (23) draws a foul during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) shoots a layup during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana senior Aanen Moody (11) makes a pass during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Brandon Whitney (12) scores some points during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Lonnell Martin Jr. (1) takes a deep shot during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
University of Montana junior Josh Bannan (13) scores on a rebound during the Big Sky Conference game against Weber State at Dahlberg Arena Thursday, January 12, 2023.James Dobson/MTN Sports
