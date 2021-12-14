Records fall in Montana's win over SAGU AIC

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA — Monday was a record-setting night for Montana, as the Grizzlies beat Southwestern Assemblies of God University American Indian College (SAGU AIC) 118-49. Montana set school records for points scored (118), margin of victory (+69, tie), assists (38) and 3-pointers made (19) in the win.

In addition to the team records, senior Cameron Parker had a night to remember, totaling 20 assists in just 19 minutes. The assists total was a school record – passing Nate DuChesne in 1989 – and a Big Sky record.

Parker didn't play for the final 13 minutes, 34 seconds of the game, but had he, he would have had a great opportunity to break his own NCAA record of 24 assists in a game.

One game after recording the third triple-double in Montana history, on Monday Parker's focus was solely on passing. He had 12 assists by the intermission and three more in the first 2 minutes of the second half to set the all-time mark. He had one of the most interesting stat lines, totaling 20 assists while scoring just two points (zero shot attempts).

The Grizzlies scored on their first three offensive possessions and had built a 17-2 advantage by the first timeout, just 4:22 into the game. The Grizzlies emptied their bench by the second timeout, with three reserves who rarely see time all playing between 18 and 23 minutes.

In fact, Montana's starting five averaged just 13.2 minutes, and was without its season leader in minutes in Brandon Whitney. It didn't matter, as seven different players scored in double figures, led by junior Josh Vazquez (19 points). Additionally, Jack Wetzel, who entered the week having played 19 career minutes, played 18 minutes on Monday, scoring nine points. Another, sophomore Trey Lawrence, who made his Griz debut on Friday vs. Yellowstone Christian College, led the Grizzlies with 11 rebounds to go along with five assists.

As a team, Montana shot .544 from the floor, .442 from 3-point range, committed a season-low six turnovers and out-rebounded the Warriors 62 to 25 while never trailing.

Montana's 118 points were the most in school history, surpassing the 111 the Grizzlies scored against Idaho State in 1966. The only other time Montana has won by 69 points came in 1945, vs. Gonzaga (103-34). Monday marked the 33rd time in school history that Montana has surpassed 100 points, including the second consecutive game.

Montana has now won three consecutive games, beating Air Force by 18 points before back-to-back drubbings over lower-level teams (104-43 vs. Yellowstone Christian, 118-49 vs. SAGU AIC). Montana will close its non-conference slate Sunday at Santa Clara.

