Sophia Stiles buries buzzer-beater as Montana Lady Griz complete comeback against Weber State

MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles knocked down a long two-point shot as the buzzer sounded to lift the Montana Lady Griz past Weber State 61-59 on Thursday evening at Dahlberg Arena.

Montana (13-5, 6-3 Big Sky Conference) started fast and led by as much as 11 points in the first quarter, but the Lady Griz slowed and Weber State took advantage and went into halftime up 35-33.

The Wildcats (8-13, 4-8) ballooned their lead to 48-33 halfway through the third quarter, but Montana began to chip away late in the third before holding the Wildcats scoreless for the majority of the fourth quarter.

Sammy Fatkin led UM with 20 points while Abby Anderson added 14 and Carmen Gfeller poured in 11. Stiles finished with eight points and four assists for UM.

This article will be updated. For full highlights, check out the video above.