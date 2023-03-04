Interview: Montana State's Jubrile Belo 'hungry' for Big Sky Conference Tournament title

BOZEMAN — Since joining Montana State's program in 2019, senior forward Jubrile Belo has wreaked havoc on the all-time career records list by cementing himself in the top six of five different categories:
- #1 in blocked shots (160)
- #2 free throws made (507)
- #2 in free throw attempts (691)
- #5 in rebounding (749)
- #6 in career scoring. for MSU (1560 points)
As Belo prepares for his final guaranteed game in a Bobcat uniform, the senior sat down with MTN's Ashley Washburn to discuss his career with Montana State and his motivation heading into Sunday's quarterfinal game.