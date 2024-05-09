Big Sky High School celebrates 18 student-athletes with signing day ceremony

MISSOULA — On Wednesday, it was Big Sky High School's turn to celebrate their student-athletes who are heading to college and beyond to compete in athletics, as the school recognized 18 students in their theater, all of whom will compete after high school.
Students signed for a number of college sports including football, track and field, baseball, volleyball, golf, softball and more.
Many are staying in Montana, with some staying in town to attend the University of Montana, while others are headed out of state to places like Washington, Idaho and Ohio and others.
Here is the full list of those who signed on Wednesday:
- Adam Brush, cheer, University of Montana
- Jace Bykari, baseball, University of Jamestown
- Shelby Clixby, volleyball, Whitworth University
- Lev Heaney, golf, North Idaho College
- Grace Hood, softball, Montana State Billings
- Marcus Klemp, rifle and pistol, Ohio State University
- Delaney Laird, softball, Columbia Basin
- Brooklyn Ludemann, soccer and track and field, University of Providence
- Porter Martin-Weston, football, MSU-Northern
- Shannon McGee, volleyball, Southeastern University
- Jerry Powell, cheer, University of Montana
- Colter Ramos, football, Montana Western
- Tyler Schreckendgust, track and field, Montana Special Olympics
- Oliver Simianer, track and field, University of Montana
- Brooke Schaffer, softball, Mt. San Jacinto
- Andra Starr, cheer and stunt, Hope International University
- Gavin Ulland, track and field, Montana Tech
- Reese Wahlberg, track and field, Montana Special Olympics