Big Sky Resort's Swift Current 6 set to be North America's fastest 6-person chairlift

BIG SKY — Since closing the slopes for ski season this past April, Big Sky Resort wasted no time shifting its focus to Winter 2021 by installing a new 6-person chairlift.

“With a 50-percent increase in uphill capacity and whisper, quiet ride, this chairlift will really revolutionize the skiing here at the biggest skiing in America," Big Sky Resort public relations manager Stacie Mesuda stated.

With the help of Timberline Helicopters flying in tower equipment earlier this week, Big Sky’s newest chairlift Swift Current 6 is finally taking shape.

“We always love these fly days," Mesuda smiled. "It makes the chairlift construction really feel like a lot is happening.”

The former Swift Current Quad chairlift used to take about 12 minutes to get to the top terminal. However, the new one is expected to cut that time in half, making it not only North America’s fastest 6-person chairlift but also the world’s most technologically advanced.

“Swift Current 6 is the main artery out of the base area here at Big Sky Resort, so this along with our other chairlift, Ram Charger 8, will completely revolutionize the way people are moving through the base area," Mesuda explained. "It’s really going to improve skier flow and get people skiing on the mountain a lot quicker.”

At the top terminal, Big Sky is adding a 90-degree turn so skiers can unload straight onto J-Walk, whereas the previous chairlift required riders to immediately turn right.

“Montana winters can feel pretty cold, so having a chairlift that has a bubble to keep you warm and some heated seats to make your ride that much more enjoyable helps you have a little bit more enjoyable ski day," Mesuda added.

Big Sky Resort's opening day is on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.