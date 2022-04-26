Bigfork's Emma Berreth to hoop for Rocky Mountain College

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller has announced the signing of Bigfork's Emma Berreth.

Berreth, a 5-foot-8 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a four-year high school career with the Valkyries averaging 16.4 points per game, and 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 steals. She was named All-Conference four times and All-State once.

"Emma is a 1,000 career points scorer at the high school level,” Keller said. “She brings a great mentality and toughness with her play. She will be a great fit at Rocky, and we are excited to help her grow.”

“I chose Rocky, because I really like the education program along with the campus,” Berreth said. “After talking with Coach Fed and Coach Keller I knew it was where I wanted to go, because I really appreciated and liked the way they run the program.”

Emma plans to pursue a degree in education.

