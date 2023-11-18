Brawl of the Wild weather over the years

MTN chief meteorologist Lewis Dortch took a look back at some of the more historical game day numbers when it comes to the weather for Brawl of the Wild.

The warmest game day temperature was recorded in 1937 when the cross-state matchup was played in Butte. Butte reached 71 degrees.

The coldest game ever played was just last year in November of 2022 when the temperature at kickoff was a chilly 9 degrees.

The wettest game was in Missoula in 1998 where .74", almost 3/4" of rain fell on game day. You have to love a good mud bowl.

Now for the last two, and these could be the ones that many people care most about, we're talking about snow. And both of these historical numbers come from Missoula.

First, we're talking about the most snow that fell on game day. For this, we need to travel back to 2002 when 2" of snow fell during the day.

And last, the game with the highest amount of snow already on the ground, and for this we go back to 1996 where Missoula had a snow depth of 9" on game day.