Community Medical Center babies dressed for Griz-Cat week

MISSOULA — Sometimes, newborns can spend months in Missoula's Community Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) getting healthy. However, a dedicated team of nurses makes sure the families don't miss out on milestones like special occasions with their babies.

Maggie Thorness has worked as a NICU nurse for 10 years.

“It started a couple of years ago, one of our coworkers had this great idea that we could create a Christmas card for our families. Now, we try to celebrate every milestone.”

Emily Brown/MTN News A baby dressed as a cheerleader cuddles a football.

They even celebrate football milestones, like this year's Cat-Griz game.

As this year’s rivalry game approaches, babies at Community Medical Center are decked out in maroon and silver. They’re sporting cute cheerleader looks, snuggled in Grizzly Santa stockings, dressed as footballs, and some are even smaller than footballs.

“I think having families be excited and be able to celebrate with their babies is something that is so special," Thorness shared. She finds that families cherish these moments while they spend time in the hospital.