MISSOULA — The University of Montana Grizzlies claimed another victory Saturday.

Griz Nation successfully Canned the Cats for the first time in a long time.

The UM community raised the equivalent of 870,000 pounds of food for the Missoula Food Bank & University of Montana food pantry.

That's more than 270,000 more pounds than Montana State's Can the Griz drive.

Altogether between Can the Griz and Can the Cats food drives almost 1.5 million pounds of food was raised across the state of Montana.