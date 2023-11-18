Live Blog: 122nd Brawl of the Wild; First top-five matchup in rivalry history

10:00 a.m. - The time is almost here

We're two hours away from kickoff. The 122nd Brawl of the Wild featuring two top-five teams is the hottest ticket in Montana. If you can't make it to the game, we've got you covered right here. You can watch the battle exclusively on KPAX. And don't worry - if you've got to get mobile today or if you've got to multi-task around the house, follow along right here. We'll keep you up to speed on all the biggest plays throughout the game.