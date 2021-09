BUTTE — The Butte High volleyball team stormed past Missoula Big Sky for a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 sweep on Tuesday evening at the Butte Civic Center.

The win gave the Bulldogs a victory in their 2021 home opener as well as earning them their first Western AA win of the season after going 0-2 against the Kalispell teams this past weekend.

Butte will look to earn another conference win as they travel to Missoula Hellgate on Saturday. The Eagles head to Kalispell Glacier on Friday.