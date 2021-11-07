Watch
Sports

Actions

Class A roundup: Laurel continues to roll, advances to semis with win over Frenchtown

items.[0].videoTitle
Laurel football
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 12:35:20-05

Laurel 34, Frenchtown 17

LAUREL - Repeating is seldom easy, but Laurel's football guys are still on track.

The Locomotives eliminated Frenchtown in Saturday's quarterfinal 34-17 in a game much closer than the final score. Laurel's defense was the difference maker coming up with four interceptions in the second half.

LINK: 2021 Class A playoffs scores, pairings

Laurel jumped on top 14-3 when Jakob Webinger blocked a punt that was scooped up by Owen Younger and returned just over 10 yards for a touchdown. Then with Laurel driving again, the Broncs went to work with an interception. That sparked the offense as Eli Quinn hit Sully Belcourt on a crossing patter to pull within 14-10.

After Frenchtown recovered an onside kick, Quinn fired to Connor Wright for a catch-and-run down to the one yard line. Moments later the Broncs led 17-14.

Laurel kicker Kyle Desmet accounted for the next two scores booting a game-tying 26-yard field goal just before halftime. He hit another late in the third quarter for a 20-17 Laurel lead.

Frenchtown was marching in the fourth before Kyson Moran picked off his second pass of the day, a deep ball from Quinn returned to near midfield. That led to a 24-yard Beau Dantic run around the right side and a 27-17 Laurel lead.

Konnor Gregerson capped the scoring on a 17-yard TD catch from Moran.

Laurel (8-0) will host Polson (9-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m. semifinal. Hamilton and Lewistown meet in the other semi.

Lewistown 39, Sidney 28

LEWISTOWN — Lewistown built a big lead early, and held on late for a 39-28 win over Sidney in the State A quarterfinals.

The Golden Eagles turned a pair of first half turnovers into points. Following an interception from Gage Norslien, Chance Fields found Luke Clinton for a 30 yard touchdown to make it 6-0.

After a Sidney fumble, Jett Boyce made it a 13-0 game with a 5 yard run. The second half saw more fireworks from the Lewistown offense, Fields and Norslien both scored rushing touchdowns to make it 26-0 at half.

Another Fields to Norslien connection made it 32-0 entering the fourth quarter when the Sidney offense and defense came to life.

The Eagles scored three touchdowns in less than two minutes to open the final frame. After a touchdown pass from Zander Dean to make it 32-8, Lewistown fumbled the football deep in their own territory giving Sidney the ball back.

Dean found Grady Nelson for a touchdown on the very next play for a 14 yard TD pass. After Sidney recovered an onside kick, they scored again to make it 32-22 with 10 mins remaining in the game.

Lewistown would grind down the clock and score again to make it 39-22, and another late Sidney score couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The Golden Eagles will advance to the Class A semifinals against Hamilton.

Class A scores

Hamilton 52, Miles City 13
Polson 49, Billings Central 28

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader