Class B: Florence pummels Bigfork en route to State B title

FLORENCE — In a fashion true to most of this season, the Florence Falcons captured their first state title in over 40 years on Saturday after downing the Bigfork Vikings 42-0.

The Vikings and the Falcons sat at a deadlock through the first quarter as neither defense was willing to give in, but in the second quarter, the Falcon's offense found its rhythm.

Patrick Duchien III threw two touchdowns to Caden Zaluski and Luke Maki, while Maki ran another in for a score to put the Falcons up 21-0 at halftime.

Duchien III had four total touchdowns on the day with three through the air and another on the ground.

The Falcons defense seldom let up on Bigfork as the Vikings struggled to gain yards throughout the contest.

The win had Falcons players at a loss for words.

"I can't even explain it," said Maki. "There's no other team that I'd want to do this with."

