Defensive MVP pick Brody Grebe of Montana State headlines preseason All-Big Sky teams

SPOKANE, WA — Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was chosen as defensive MVP to headline the release of the preseason all-conference teams Sunday at the Big Sky Kickoff media event at the Northern Quest Casino and Resort.
In 12 games last season, Grebe had 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He forced three fumbles and had six QB hurries. Melstone's Grebe finished with 50 total tackles and was a first-team all-conference selection.
Grebe is one of 15 players from Montana and Montana State to appear on the All-Big Sky list — nine for the Bobcats and six for the Grizzlies.
Leading Montana's representation is Junior Bergen, who appears on the all-conference team at three different spots: wide receiver, punt returner and as the all-purpose player.
A Billings Senior alum, Bergen has returned five punts for touchdowns in his career, an all-time Griz record. He returned two for scores in last year's playoffs as UM made a run to the FCS title game.
Bergen was named first-team All-Big Sky at both receiver and punt returner following the 2023 season.
The other Grizzlies to make the preseason list Sunday are running back Eli Gillman, last year's Jerry Rice Award winner as the top freshman in the FCS, offensive lineman Brandon Casey, linebacker Riley Wilson, defensive back Trevin Gradney, and special teams player Isiah Childs.
Montana State's Tommy Mellott was picked all-conference at quarterback. In nine games in 2023, Butte's Mellott completed 63% of his passes with 1,059 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 690 yards on the ground, averaging 8.1 yards per carry.
The other Bobcats on the all-conference team are fullback Rohan Jones, offensive linemen Marcus Wehr and Justus Perkins, linebacker Danny Uluilakepa, safety Rylan Ortt, punter Brendan Hall, and long snapper Tommy Sullivan.
Following is the full All-Big Sky preseason list:
2024 Big Sky preseason all-conference team
OFFENSE
QB — Tommy Mellott, Montana State
RB — Lan Larison, UC Davis (offensive MVP)
RB — Eli Gillman, Montana
FB — Rohan Jones, Montana State
WR — Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington
WR — Junior Bergen, Montana
WR — Jared Gipson, Sacramento State
TE — Coleman Kuntz, Sacramento State
TE — Jake Cox, Idaho
OL — Brandon Casey, Montana
OL — Marcus Wehr, Montana State
OL — Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
OL — Justus Perkins, Montana State
OL — Johnny Bottorff, Northern Arizona
OL — Nathan Mejia, Sacramento State
DEFENSE
DL — Brody Grebe, Montana State (defensive MVP)
DL — Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly
DL — Brayden Wilson, Weber State
DL — Zach Kennedy, UC Davis
DL — Dallas Afalava, Idaho
DL — Keyshawn James-Newby, Idaho
LB — Riley Wilson, Montana
LB — Will Leota, Sacramento State
LB — Michael Montgomery, Portland State
LB — Danny Uluilakepa, Montana State
DB — Rex Connors, UC Davis
DB — Trevin Gradney, Montana
DB — Alex McLaughlin, Northern Arizona
DB — Calvin Pitcher, Idaho State
DB — Tommy McCormick, Idaho
DB — Rylan Ortt, Montana State
SPECIAL TEAMS
K — Hunter Ridley, UC Davis
P — Brendan Hall, Montana State
KR — Abraham Williams, Idaho
PR — Junior Bergen, Montana
LS — Tommy Sullivan, Montana State
ST — Isiah Childs, Montana
AP — Junior Bergen, Montana