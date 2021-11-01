FCS Top 25: Montana State rises to No. 4 ahead of showdown with Eastern Washington

Ahead of its biggest game of the season so far, the Montana State football team is a Top 5 team in the FCS.

The Bobcats (7-1, 5-0) had a bye in Week 9, but they still rise to No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the FCS Coaches Poll. MSU takes on No. 5 Eastern Washington in Cheney on Saturday in a game that will have major implications on playoff seeding and the Big Sky Conference title chase.

The Montana Grizzlies (6-2, 3-2) remain at No. 11 in the Stats poll for the third straight week, but rise to No. 10 in the coaches poll. Montana survived an upset bid from Southern Utah on Saturday with a 20-19 win. The Griz will travel to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

UC Davis (7-1, 4-1) is the next-highest ranked Big Sky team in the field after MSU and EWU. The Aggies rise to No. 7/No. 8, while Sacramento State (7-1, 5-0) drops one spot, from No. 15 to No. 16, in the Stats poll. The Hornets move from No. 23 to No. 22 in the coaches poll. Weber State (4-4, 3-2) remains ranked as well, sitting at No. 24 in both polls.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25



RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK

1 Sam Houston (40) 7-0 1,240 1 2 North Dakota State (10) 8-0 1,208 2 3 James Madison 7-1 1,133 5 4 Montana State 7-1 1,082 6 5 Eastern Washington 7-1 1,013 7 6 Southeastern Louisiana 7-1 970 8 7 Southern Illinois 6-2 893 3 8 UC Davis 7-1 854 9 9 South Dakota State 6-2 811 10 10 Villanova 6-2 745 4 11 Montana 6-2 721 11 12 Kennesaw State 7-1 698 12 13 Northern Iowa 5-3 693 16 14 ETSU 7-1 616 T-13 15 UT Martin 7-1 599 T-13 16 Sacramento State 6-2 517 15 17 Missouri State 5-3 396 17 18 VMI 6-2 331 18 19 Jackson State 7-1 292 20 T-20 Princeton 7-0 277 19 T-20 William and Mary 6-2 277 NR 22 UIW 6-2 229 22 23 South Dakota 5-3 213 21 24 Weber State 4-4 177 23 25 Eastern Kentucky 6-2 139 25

Dropped Out: Rhode Island (24)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Prairie View A&M 34, Chattanooga 20, Mercer 14, Florida A&M 12, Dartmouth 10, Rhode Island 9, Stephen F. Austin 8, Harvard 7, Monmouth 2

FCS Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS RANK 1 Sam Houston (27) 7-0 675 1 2 North Dakota State 8-0 644 2 3 James Madison 7-1 621 5 4 Montana State 7-1 579 6 5 Eastern Washington 7-1 566 7 6 Southeastern Louisiana 7-1 537 8 7 UC Davis 7-1 479 9 8 Kennesaw State 7-1 464 10 9 Southern Illinois 6-2 420 3 10 Montana 6-2 413 11 11 UT Martin 7-1 384 12 12 South Dakota State 6-2 369 13 13 Villanova 6-2 352 4 14 East Tennessee State 7-1 325 14 15 Northern Iowa 5-3 303 17 16 Princeton 7-0 257 15 17 Jackson State 7-1 221 16 18 VMI 6-2 213 18 19 Eastern Kentucky 6-2 193 19 20 Missouri State 5-3 184 20 21 South Dakota 5-3 108 22 22 Sacramento State 6-2 89 T-23 23 William & Mary 6-2 83 NR 24 Weber State 4-4 80 T-23 25 Chattanooga 5-3 44 NR

Dropped Out: Harvard (21), Rhode Island (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Harvard, 27; Monmouth (N.J.), 21; Mercer, 16; Dartmouth, 14; Prairie View A&M, 14; Central Arkansas, 13; Florida A&M, 13; Stephen F. Austin, 12; Holy Cross, 11; Delaware, 10; UIW, 8; Maine, 6; Nicholls, 5; Davidson, 2.

