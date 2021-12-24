KALISPELL — Flathead Senior Finn Nadeau committed to Binghamton University in New York for wrestling.

Not only will he have to adjust to competing at the division one level, but he will also have to adjust to his dad not being his coach for the first time in his wrestling career.

It is hard for every coach to lose a senior class they have coached for the past four years, but it will be exceptionally hard for coach Nadeau, as his son will be graduating this year.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed it. I've traveled with him extensively, you know, in the last few years, but I've coached him since he was five years old. And so I've totally enjoyed it and I'm going to miss coaching him for sure," said Flathead wrestling coach Marc Nadeau.

Finn Nadeau laughed, "sometimes It can get a little heated but most of the time it's pretty good."

That is not to say, having your dad as your coach also comes with its challenges. Find the right time to call your dad, dad, and when to call him, coach.

"It just depends where we are at. Usually, in the room, he's my coach, and usually, at home, he's my dad," Finn said, "I mean, we kind of keep those two things separate most of the time.

"Definitely have to compartmentalize the difference between being a father and a coach. I love coaching him but also it's a bit stressful because he's out there you know in a fight with another athlete basically," added coach Nadeau.

Although it can be challenging separating dad and coach, having someone who knows Finn on and off the matt, has helped him decide where to compete at the next level.

"Kind of just gave me you know, some advice on what he thinks. Like where I kind of need to be as a wrestler and then what programs would probably fit me the best and helped me with some of that research and everything like that," said Finn.

Finn says the advice he has received from his dad and the Flathead wrestling program as a whole has prepared him to play at the highest level.

"I mean, it's been the perfect place for me to reach the next level," said Finn. "I've got great coaches great, great partners. Just a great atmosphere. I mean, it's been the perfect place."

