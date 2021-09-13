Florence's Ethan Abbott commits to Montana State football

MISSOULA — The Montana State Bobcats picked up their first win of the 2021 season on Saturday night during their annual Gold Rush game. On Sunday, the Bobcats added another victory with this one coming in the in-state recruiting battle.

Florence-Carlton's Ethan Abbott, a two-way lineman, announced his commitment to MSU on Sunday evening over Twitter. Abbott also confirmed his commitment with MTN Sports.

"After a great visit to Montana State, I’ve decided to commit to play Defensive line for the Bobcats next fall!! Go Cats!" Abbott wrote.

Abbott -- whose father was stationed in the navy in Maryland -- moved to Montana from Maryland before his junior season and the two-way starter wasted no time in showcasing his talent as a bruiser on both of the lines. Listed at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, Abbott helped guide the Falcons to the Class B semifinals a year ago in his first season playing high school football in Montana. Abbott earned all-state accolades for his work in 2020 and headed into his senior year as one of the top prospects in the state with offers from both MSU and Montana.

This year, thanks to Abbott and a number of talented returners from 2020, the Falcons are ranked No. 1 in the MontanaSports.com high school football power rankings and have started the season off 2-0 and have outscored their two opponents 95-0 and have averaged 421 yards per game on offense. Abbott has seven total tackles this season, two for loss, according to Florence's MaxPreps page. Florence takes on No. 2 Townsend on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.