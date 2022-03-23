Frenchtown Little League earns grant, adds Challenger League

FRENCHTOWN — Baseball and softball season is rapidly approaching for all ages, and recently the Frenchtown Little League was brought some good news for two big reasons.

Frenchtown is beginning a Challenger League for players with disabilities, and the Frenchtown Little League was also awarded a grant just over $2,500 to help pay for baseball and softball equipment for the entire league.

Pants, gloves, catcher's gear and more have all been paid for by the grant which will help alleviate costs for parents who otherwise couldn't afford to pay for Little League.

The Challenger League will be a new addition to Frenchtown this year, joining similar leagues both in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley.

Frenchtown Little League organizer Samantha Brant says adding the Challenger League will provide opportunities for students of all ages to enjoy baseball and softball this coming year and beyond.

"The goal is to get kids ages 4-18 that are still in school that have different disabilities that have anything from autism to wheelchairs to crutches or anything to come and enjoy baseball and softball at their best with their peers," Brant said. "The whole point is just to get these kids involved."

For registration or more information regarding the Challenger League, head to the Frenchtown Little League website.

