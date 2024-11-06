Glacier High readies for Class AA football playoffs with unfinished business

KALISPELL — After an 8-1 regular season, the Glacier football team has once again secured a first-round bye, something the Wolfpack did for the first time last season.

Glacier head coach Grady Bennett reflected on what it means for his team to have the advantage of the much-needed rest.

“We're excited that we earned it again,” Bennett said. "We're excited for the bye week, a chance to get some basics, to have some days to really work on some fundamental stuff and, you know, kind of reset things a little bit as we get ready for the first round that we'll play in.”

After coming up short of the state title last year, Glacier set its sights on winning it all right after the championship game.

In a season where the Wolfpack won five games by 30 points or more, senior wide receiver Bridger Smith said the team’s chemistry is at an all-time high this season and he feels confident in his teammates' ability to perform during the playoffs.

“We love each other so much and we're willing to go each play and fight for one another,” Smith said. “So, it's a blessing just knowing that I got 10 other guys on the field with me that I know they're going to execute into their job and they got my back.”

Smith believes that camaraderie along with the culture at Glacier can help the team reach its goal.

“You want to become the best version of yourself, and this program allows for you to do that,” Smith said. “Being a senior obviously just gives you a little more of an edge just to push a little bit harder because, you know, the ultimate goal is to win the state championship and of course that's what we want.”

Because of the players' belief in themselves, the coaching staff has given full support to the team as it pushes through the playoffs.

“I trust this team and how they're going to approach every single game,” Bennett said. "Knowing that they have to get better, knowing that they have big goals with their sights set on reaching the top of the mountain."

Glacier hosts Butte, which rallied past Great Falls High for a 21-17 win in the first round, in a quarterfinal game of the Class AA state playoffs on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Legends Stadium.