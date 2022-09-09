Glacier races past Missoula Big Sky to remain unbeaten

MISSOULA - Gage Sliter accounted for five touchdowns and Kalispell Glacier improved its record to 3-0 with a 55-14 victory over Missoula Big Sky on Thursday evening at MCPS Stadium.

Sliter, who holds an offer from the Montana Grizzlies, finished the game 25 for 32 for 367 yards and four touchdown passes. He also ran for a score in the game.

Kaid Buls caught six passes for 95 yards and two scores for the Wolfpack while Van Scholten added four receptions for 89 yards and another score.

The Wolfpack started fast as sophomore running back Kobe Dorcheus took a handoff from Sliter and went 67 yards for the game's first touchdown just a few minutes into the game.

After a 35-yard field goal by Rhett Measure made it 10-0 Glacier, Sliter connected on his first TD of the game when he found Scholten for a 29-yard score to make it 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Big Sky didn't fold, and the Eagles struck quickly on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Drew Martins hit Colter Ramos for a 67-yard touchdown to get Big Sky on the board. Glacier fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Big Sky recovered, and the Eagles quickly turned that into points when Martins found Joey Sandberg for a 5-yard score, and just like that the deficit was trimmed to 17-14.

It was all Wolfpack from there though. Sliter scored on a 9-yard run to swing momentum back to Glacier, and before the half he connected with Buls on a 7-yard score to make it 31-14 at halftime.

Jackson Hensley added an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Sliter connected with Buls again and Bridger Smith for touchdowns to put the game away.

Glacier racked up 482 yards of total offense in the game to Big Sky's 217. Dorcheus finished with 76 yards rushing while Smith added five catches for 55 yards. Kaleb Shine led Glacier on defense with seven total tackles, three for loss, and two sacks.

Big Sky fell to 1-2 with the loss. Martins finished the game 15 for 29 for 182 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ramos caught nine passes for 153 yards while Sandberg finished with 53 yards on the ground.