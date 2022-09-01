Watch Now
Griz football gameday tips

Saturday&#39;s game will be televised on ESPN 3 with the kickoff set for 1 p.m. in Washington Grizzly Stadium.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 01, 2022
MISSOULA - There are a few things to know if you are headed over to the Griz football home opener on Saturday.

Tailgate parties may begin no earlier than two hours before the start of the game and may not continue after the kick-off of the second half of the football game. For Saturday's game that's 11 a.m.

The University of Montana has a clear bag policy if you plan to bring a bag into the stadium. Each member of a family, including children, will be allowed to carry an approved clear tote bag and/or an approved clutch purse into the stadium. Backpacks are not allowed.

The following items are prohibited at the game: Alcohol, tobacco, banners and signs, outside food and beverage, weapons, animals (unless it's a service animal), and umbrellas.

If you don't want to deal with the hassle of parking, UDash offers free shuttles on game days. The routes leave from the Lewis and Clark Transfer Center, the downtown parking garages, and Missoula College.

