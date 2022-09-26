Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats.

After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.

SDSU stayed at No. 2 after beating then-No. 6 Missouri State 28-14 over the weekend.

North Dakota State remained in first place in the poll. The Bison led the way with 44 first-place votes, UM was second with seven and SDSU had three.

After being tied in fourth last week, the Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) now are solo at No. 4 in the latest poll. MSU beat then-No. 15 Eastern Washington 38-35 on Saturday. The Bobcats will take on UC Davis on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. in Bozeman.

Sacramento State (3-0) jumped up to No. 5 from No. 7 after the Hornets blew past FBS Colorado State 41-10 over the weekend, giving the Big Sky Conference three teams in the top five.

Weber State (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) moved up to No. 8 from No. 12 after the Wildcats beat UC Davis 17-12 on Saturday. EWU (1-2, 0-1) dropped from No. 15 to No. 20 after its loss to MSU.

UC Davis (1-3, 0-1) and Idaho (2-2, 1-0) received votes in the poll.