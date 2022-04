GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Optimist Club AA Girls Track and Field Invitational brought together the state’s best girls track and field athletes in Class AA.

It also marked the 50th time in this event's history as it was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19. The weather held and allowed for the state’s best to record some of the state’s highest marks.

Some of the highlights can be found in the video above. Full results can be found here.