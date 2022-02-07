Watch
Sports

Actions

Jace Stenson leads Butte High boys to sweep over Flathead

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:36 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 11:36:21-05

Jace Stenson had the game of his life on Friday.

The Butte High junior went off for 31 points — including five 3-pointers — and the Bulldogs fended off Kalispell Flathead for a 61-55 victory at Ross J. Richardson Gym.

The 31 points were a season high and career best for Stenson.

Butte improved to 3-9 overall and 3-5 in Western AA play while dropping the Braves to 1-7 and 1-11.

The Bulldogs stormed to a 16-5 lead after one quarter, with Stenson burying three triples in that span. Freshman Tocher Lee closed out the quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Butte expanded its lead to 32-21 at the half. Flathead managed to tie the game in the final minutes but struggled at the free throw line down the stretch, hitting just 2-of-7 free throws.

Kooper Klobucar added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who completed the season sweep over the Braves after Butte rallied from a double-digit deficit against Flathead in January.

Joston Cripe led the Braves with 23 points and Gavin Chouinard had 14.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader