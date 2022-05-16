2022 KPAX Sports Awards: Big Sky's Avari Batt and Cole Sandberg

MISSOULA — It's our final day highlighting the KPAX Sports Awards finalists, and we'll wrap things up with Big Sky High School's nominees in Avari Batt and Cole Sandberg.

Batt is currently one of the top discus throwers in the state for the Eagles and also played for the basketball team as well where she was a captain this past season.

Batt has overcome injuries and multiple coaching changes throughout her high school career, and on top of the COVID-19 impacted seasons the past two years, it's been anything but a normal athletics career.

But Batt has powered through it all, and her time at Big Sky has meant a lot to her as it winds to a close.

"My dad and my mom both went through Big Sky. And for me to be able to go through Big Sky and make a difference I would say that's the biggest thing," Batt said. "It's definitely been a process and something to learn from and I think that I've learned a lot of life lessons that a bunch of people haven't learned just from the sports here. I will always be proud to be an Eagle."

Sandberg is a three-sport athlete for Big Sky in football, wrestling and track and field.

On the football field, Sanberg has been one of the leaders for the Eagles over the last couple of years and was a captain and Team MVP last fall.

While he wasn't able to compete in wrestling his senior year, Sandberg is out for track and field as one of the top javelin throwers in the state, and that's where his future lies as Sandberg will head to Butte after high school to compete on Montana Tech's track and field team.

"It's really kept me on track, especially with school and grades and stuff," Sandberg said. "That's my big thing is keeping me concentrated in the classroom and trying to be that leader in there as well. Sports in general, I love sports, that's my thing so I'm always involved with sports and always thinking about sports and trying to keep myself involved with sports keeps me out of trouble and keeps me on top of my schoolwork."

That's all of our 10 finalists for this year's KPAX Sports Awards. We'll announce the winners on Tuesday during the 10 o'clock news after the conclusion of the sports award banquet as well as online.

