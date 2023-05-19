2023 KPAX Sports Awards: Sentinel's Haley Wolsky and Adam Jones

MISSOULA — We're back for the second day of the KPAX Sports Awards, and now it's time to meet the nominees for Sentinel High School.

The female nominee for the Spartans is Haley Wolsky while Sentinel's male nominee is Adam Jones.

Wolsky has been a three-sports star for Sentinel almost from the beginning as a varsity athlete. Wolsky participated in soccer, basketball and softball for the Spartans, and as a senior led Sentinel to the state championship game this past fall in soccer.

She's been a four-year varsity player in both soccer and softball and a multi-time all-state selection in both.

Along with being a standout athlete for four years at Sentinel, Wolsky has also been a 4.0 student throughout high school.

Once her time at Sentinel concludes, she's heading to Arizona where she'll continue her softball career at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

"I love softball. I love the sport," Wolsky said. "I love everything about it and having the opportunity to go to GCU, there's great coaches there, great teammates and they have a great culture, a competitive program and it's going to be an amazing experience there."

Jones has competed in four sports during his high school career from football, hockey, baseball and track and field.

He's found success everywhere as a multiple time all-state nominee in football and hockey and also received Pac-12 interest in baseball.

But football is where Jones thrives and where he'll find life after high school, as the Spartan is signed to head east to Bozeman to suit up for the Montana State Bobcats this coming fall.

And like Wolsky, Jones has excelled in the classroom as a 4.0 student at Sentinel, and their time as Spartans has meant a lot to both of them.

"Definitely for me competing, is where I feel most at home just in life and it's kind of where I get to express myself," Jones said. "Coming to Sentinel, being very fortunate to be part of such a successful program and have such great coaches definitely meant the world to me. I'm just thankful to have been a part of three or four great teams that kind of got me to the next level and definitely got me there."

Those are the two representatives from Sentinel, and next up on Friday, we'll introduce you to the nominees from Hellgate for this year's KPAX Sports Awards.

