2023 KPAX Sports Awards: Valley Christian's Maggie Harvey and Zach Hoaglin

MISSOULA — The sports season is winding to a close, and as we do every year, it’s time for the annual KPAX Sports Awards that honor local outstanding student-athletes.

Every year, the honors court nominates a male and female student-athlete from the five high schools in Missoula, and on May 24 at the sports awards banquet, we'll announce the winner, which includes a $1,000 scholarship.

We'll start things off with our first nominees in the representatives from Valley Christian, and the female nominee from the school is Maggie Harvey. The male nominee for Valley Christian is Zach Hoaglin.

Harvey has been a three-sport standout for the Eagles in volleyball, basketball and tennis. She was a captain in basketball and is a member of a number of clubs including the National Honor Society.

After high school concludes, she will head to Helena where she plans to study nursing.

"It's just been a way to meet new people and grow my relationships with especially the younger classmen, because even in basketball we pulled up eighth graders this year so just that and learn to take the wins and losses, work through that," Harvey said.

Hoaglin was also a three-sport athlete after participating in football, basketball and tennis as well. He was a captain in all three sports this season, and has also been involved in clubs like the National Honors Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and he'll be a valedictorian for his class.

After high school, he's headed to Bozeman to study biomedical engineering at Montana State, with plans of working towards dental school.

"I've met a lot of new friends here, a lot of people here which has been really fun," Hoaglin said. "Just get to hang out with people. Just get to grow in myself, grow in who I am, just kind of develop that throughout the years and sports have really had a big part of that. Just taught me to just strive really hard through the ups and downs."

Those are the nominees from Valley Christian, and over the next few days we'll introduce you to the nominees from Sentinel, Hellgate, Big Sky and Loyola which will all lead into this year's sports awards banquet where all 10 of these athletes will be celebrated and the winners will be announced.

Tickets to the banquet are $40 and can be purchased at Windermere Real Estate or by calling 406-531-5300.

