2024 KPAX Sports Awards: Big Sky's Brooklyn Ludemann and Colter Ramos

MISSOULA — It's day three of this year's KPAX Sports Awards, and today, we'll introduce you to the finalists from our first Class AA school in Big Sky.

The female nominee from Big Sky is Brooklyn Ludemann, and the male nominee is Colter Ramos.

Ludemann competed in three sports for the Eagles in soccer, track and field and basketball.

In soccer, she was a varsity player and academic all-state performer the last three years.

In track and field, Ludemann was an all-state sprinter last year for the Eagles and is one of the top 100-meter dash competitors once again this spring.

Outside of sports, she owns a 3.6 GPA, is a member of the national honors society, and is also heavily involved in 4-H where she's been a leader in that program.

After high school, Ludemann will head to Great Falls to the University of Providence where she'll compete in both soccer and track and field for the Argos and study biology with hopes of attending vet school after that.

"I've been working at soccer since I was five so to get the opportunity to keep going is like the work paid off and it was worth it even in the times I thought maybe I didn't want to or wanted to quit," Ludemann said. "Those opportunities have now reached the point where I wanted them to be."

Ramos was also a three-sport for the Eagles as he competed in football, basketball and track and field.

In football, Ramos was an all-state selection and team MVP this past season, as well as team captain while holding a number of school records.

In basketball he was also a captain for the Eagles' program.

Ramos holds a 3.6 GPA, and for him, his future is on the football field as he'll head to Dillon to play football at Montana Western this coming fall where he'll study business.

"It meant almost everything," Ramos said. "I met most of my friends through sports, all of my memories that through my high school career through sports just had a really positive impact on my life they've taught me a lot of lessons that I've learned over the last four years I think sports are something everybody should do."

Those are your finalists from Big Sky High School. We'll take a break for the weekend and on Monday we'll be back to introduce you to our finalists from Sentinel.

