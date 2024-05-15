2024 KPAX Sports Awards: Hellgate's Alix Mund and Wilson Derry

MISSOULA — Welcome back to our final day of revealing the KPAX Sports Awards finalists, and today we'll bring you the nominees from Hellgate High School.

The female nominee from Hellgate is Alix Mund, while the male nominee is Wilson Derry.

Mund has been a three-sport staple for the Knights over the years in soccer, basketball and track and field.

In soccer and basketball this past year, she helped lead the Knights to the state championship game in both sports and was a team captain in basketball.

On the track, Mund has twice been an all-state performer in the triple jump, and is once again one of the top jumpers in the state as a senior.

She's a member of the national honors society as well as the Hellgate orchestra and student government, and she holds a 3.8 GPA.

After high school, Mund is bound for Boise State where she'll compete for the Broncos track and field program.

"I like joke that I wouldn't know what to do with myself if I didn't have sports so it's just really important," Mund said. "I think that sports provide me a lot of benefits with teammates and also just community. I think that each sport kind of brought something different and I'm going to take all of those lessons into the next chapter of my life especially with competing track in college, I'm just going to use all of the lessons I've learned and apply them to my new situation."

Derry has been a product of Hellgate's strong running programs and has competed in cross country and track and field for the Knights.

He was all-state in cross country this past fall and was part of Hellgate's team state championship in 2021.

He's been a team captain, is a 4.0 student, and is also big into music with choir and songwriting, while also playing the guitar and piano.

After high school, Derry is planning taking a gap year and plans to study music in Norway, and after that, he plans on attending Colorado College where he'll compete in track and field and cross country.

"A lot of sports for me at Hellgate has just been having a community of people who like care about you," Derry said. "And that helps everything else knowing that at practice I have people who are going to support me and that helps me do well in school and then treat my body right for the sport and then also just it's great to just have that group of friends."

That'll do it for our finalists for this year's KPAX Sports Award. On Wednesday night we'll announce the winners after the celebration banquet.

