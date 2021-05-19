KPAX Sports Awards: Sentinel's Challis Westwater, Hellgate's Beckett Arthur are 2021 winners

MISSOULA — Wednesday marks the final day of the 2021 KPAX Sports Awards.

You've heard from all 10 of our finalists from each of the five high schools in Missoula, and congratulations to all of them and many thanks as well for their time and help throughout this process.

On Wednesday, we're excited to announce that the 2021 KPAX Sports Awards winners are Challis Westwater from Sentinel, and Beckett Arthur from Hellgate.

Both Westwater and Arthur will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the schools they will be attending next fall.

For Westwater, that is Montana Tech where she'll continue her basketball career while Arthur is headed to Spokane, Washington, to play soccer at Whitworth University.

Congratulations to them and again congratulations to the rest of the finalists for the KPAX Sports Awards this year.

It's been an honor covering all of your high school careers including this past season which was the most challenging year we've ever seen, and thank you for sharing your stories with us here at KPAX.

We wish you all well in your future endeavors and we're excited to see how things play out for each of you down the road.

