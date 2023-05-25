Sentinel's Haley Wolsky, Hellgate's Connor Dick are 2023 Sports Awards winners

MISSOULA — At long last, it's the final day of the KPAX Sports Awards, where we'll announce the two winners from this year's class.

You've heard from and learned about our 10 nominees this year from the five high schools in Missoula, and we can't thank these student-athletes enough for their time and for sharing their stories with us for these awards, but also over the years throughout their athletic careers.

We just concluded this year's banquet on Wednesday evening in Missoula in what was a great night of celebration.

This year's crop of finalists was as good as it gets, and we're excited to announce that our winners for the 2023 KPAX Sports Awards are Sentinel's Haley Wolsky, and Hellgate's Connor Dick.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports The 2023 KPAX Sports Awards nominees.

Both Haley and Connor will receive $1,000 scholarships from the honors court as part of their awards, as the two of them get set for their next steps in life, which for Haley is college softball at Grand Canyon University, and for Connor, it's college basketball here in Missoula at the University of Montana.

Congratulations to our winners, and extended congrats to all of our nominees for this year's KPAX Sports Awards and to all of the student-athletes in the area who are wrapping up their high school chapters. It's been an honor to watch and cover your careers here at KPAX, and we wish you all well in your next steps in whatever or wherever that may be.

