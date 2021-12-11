Live updates: Follow along as Montana, James Madison tangle in Virginia

The Montana Grizzlies have traveled to Virginia to take on James Madison in an FCS quarterfinal playoff game.

Montana and James Madison will meet for just the third time ever with the 2004 national championship and 2008 semifinals the previous two meetings.

The Grizzlies lost the 2004 national championship to James Madison in Bobby Hauck’s second year coaching the team.

But in 2008, the Griz exacted their revenge in Harrisonburg when the Grizzlies topped JMU 35-27 to stun the Dukes, who were the top-ranked team in the nation at the time.

Preview: Montana, James Madison playoff football

The two programs perennially have been some of the best in the FCS. But it could be the last time they meet for some time, as James Madison heads up to the FBS level next year.

Follow along below with live coverage from the game.

First quarter

One final look before kickoff, 30 minutes away…#GrizFB pic.twitter.com/rOi6N93DAu — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 10, 2021

Intentional grounding forces JMU to a third down. Justin Belknap there to almost sack Cole Johnson. Dukes punt. #GrizFB https://t.co/PfEUrAQcL1 — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

#GrizFB with a pair of big third down conversions including a big connection between Samuel Akem and Cam Humphrey. However UM gets to the 36 and Mitch Roberts drops a pass and the Griz punt. 0-0 with 9:16 left in the first. — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

Wow. Second play of the quarter and Johnson hits Devin Ravenel on the cross and he out-sprints Montana’s defense for an 82-yard score. 7-0 Dukes and this place is loud with confetti flying everywhere in the student section. #GrizFB — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

Per the broadcast, Akem went to the locker room after that big catch. He got up slowly afterwards. Also not seeing Babros on the sidelines at all. #GrizFB — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

Sammy Akem is back out of the locker room in a sling on his right arm. Gotta feel for the senior. #GrizFB — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

#MoneyMacias with a new career-long, 51 yards, and #GrizFB is on the board. 7-3 Montana with 3:38 left in the 1Q. Junior Bergen with a pair of first down catches that drive plus Roberts finds redemption on third down after his earlier drop. — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

End 1Q: James Madison leads 7-3. Dukes have the ball on a third and 10 on #GrizFB’s 34. Griz will play the rest of the game without one of their top receiving targets. — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

Second quarter

Belknap bats the ball down at the line to force third down and then on fourth down Johnson looks to throw but gets blown up Buck Buchanan finalist Patrick O’Connell to force turnover on downs. Big stop for #GrizFB. — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

Uh oh. Humphrey scrambles on third down and he’s down. Being attended to now. Injuries just piling up again for #GrizFB — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

What a huge stop for #GrizFB. Jace Lewis forces a fumble and O’Connell recovers and the sideline is fired up. Just what Montana needed. — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

John is really struggling with Montana’s pressure and DeAri Todd sacks him with a big bit as he tries to escape to force a punt. Bergen with a nice return to #GrizFB’s 48. — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021

Latrele Palmer scores on a 50-yard run and James Madison takes 4 plays to go 96 yards and they lead 14-3 with 6:20 left in the half. #GrizFB — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) December 11, 2021