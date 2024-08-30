Lolo's Sawyer Depee set for BKFC title fight in October

MISSOULA — Combat sports continue to grow in Montana, and another Treasure State product is set for a title fight in bare knuckle boxing.

Sawyer Depee of Lolo is scheduled to fight for the vacant Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship cruiserweight title belt on Friday, Oct. 25 in Denver, the promotion announced Tuesday. Cruiserweight in BKFC is at 205 pounds.

Depee is slated to take on UFC veteran Chris Camozzi of Lakewood, Colorado.

Depee is 5-2 in bare knuckle boxing, all of which happened in BKFC, a promotion that has been around since 2018. Depee has won his last three fights, all of which have come by first-round knockout.

Camozzi is 2-1 in bare knuckle boxing, all in BKFC as well. His most recent fight was a cruiserweight title fight against then-champion Lorenzo Hunt, who defeated Camozzi by split decision.

Depee and Camozzi's title fight will be scheduled for five two-minute rounds.

Depee is looking to become the second Montanan to win a BKFC strap. Kai Stewart of Great Falls is currently the promotion's featherweight champion, having won the belt last summer and has since defended it twice.